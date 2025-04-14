Iranian Foreign Minister set to visit Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14.​ Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi will visit Russia later this week, the spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Esmail Baghaei, said during a press conference in Tehran, Trend reports.

According to Baghaei, the visit has been planned in advance and is not related to any recent developments.

The spokesperson also emphasized that discussions will take place regarding the ongoing talks and processes in Moscow.

Meanwhile, it is important to note that just the day before, on April 12, indirect talks between Iran and the United States regarding Iran’s nuclear program were held in Muscat, Oman. These discussions were led by Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and the U.S. Special Representative for Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. Reports suggest that the negotiations were conducted in a constructive and mutually respectful manner, with the next round of talks scheduled for April 19.

