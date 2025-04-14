Azerbaijan, ILO discuss prospects for developing cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14.​ Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov has met with a delegation of the International Labour Organization (ILO) headed by Director-General Gilbert Houngbo, the country's Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

The meeting expressed profound gratitude for the sustained and impactful collaborative synergy between Azerbaijan and the International Labour Organization.



The enhancement of societal welfare metrics has been underscored as a paramount objective within the framework of state policy initiatives.



Within the paradigm of four comprehensive social reform initiatives executed in the recent timeframe, substantial milestones have been attained in the facilitation of social assistance to a multitude of individuals.

It was reported that the fifth tranche of social reform initiatives, which commenced implementation in January of the current fiscal year, encompasses a demographic cohort of three million individuals.



Data was disseminated regarding the ongoing systemic transformations in Azerbaijan designed to enhance labor productivity metrics, optimize the labor rights framework in alignment with avant-garde international benchmarks, mitigate informal employment dynamics, and broaden the scope of employment initiatives.



The assembly conducted a comprehensive evaluation of the agenda items pertaining to the collaborative framework between Azerbaijan and the ILO while also deliberating on the potential trajectories for enhanced synergies moving forward.

