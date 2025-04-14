Iran declares strategic partnership deal with Russia set for swift approval

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14.​ The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement between Iran and Russia is expected to receive swift approval from the Iranian parliament, said the Spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Esmail Baghaei, Trend reports.

Speaking during a press conference held today in Tehran, Baghaei stated that the approval and implementation of the agreement by the Iranian parliament is one of the Ministry's priorities.

The agreement, which was prepared by the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has been sent to the Cabinet.

Baghaei added that once the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement is approved by the parliament, it will be forwarded to the Guardian Council for review.