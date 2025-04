Bakı. Trend:

The next round of indirect talks between Iran and the US will be held in the Omani capital Muscat, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghaei said, Trend reports.

According to him, a decision was made after consultations to hold the next round of talks on April 19 in the capital of Oman.

Earlier, Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp said that the US and Iran would hold the next round of talks in Rome to resolve the situation around the Iranian nuclear program.