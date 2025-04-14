Romanian parliamentarians visit monument to genius composer George Enescu in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. The visiting parliamentary delegation, headed by Acting Speaker of the Senate of the Parliament of Romania Mircea Abrudean, paid a visit today to the park that bears the name of the brilliant Romanian composer George Enescu, nestled in Baku's Binagadi district, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani parliament.

The members of the Romanian parliamentary delegation engaged in a ceremonial visitation to the monument commemorating the composer, where they performed a floral tribute and observed a moment of reverence in memoriam.

To recall, on 11 October 2006, a monument was inaugurated in the Binagadi district of Baku to honor George Enescu, the founder of the contemporary Romanian national composer’s school, symbolizing the intergovernmental relations between Azerbaijan and Romania.

