Turkish high-ranking delegates visit Azerbaijan's Khojaly, Khankendi (PHOTO)

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, April 14.​ Türkiye's Deputy Minister of Trade Mustafa Tuzcu and the delegation led by him have visited Azerbaijan's Khojaly district and inquired about the construction and installation work being carried out there, the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in Khankendi city, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts told Trend.

The attendees were apprised of the current operational specifics.

Next, the delegation got familiarized with the Garabagh University in Khankendi. Employees of the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in the Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts informed about the current number of university students and the current and forthcoming work. The guests also visited Victory Square in Khankendi and inquired about the ongoing construction and installation work, as well as new projects taking place there.

Welcoming the delegation, Sabuhi Gahramanov, the deputy special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts, informed them that immediately after the liberation of Khankendi from Armenian occupation, large-scale construction work began in the city.

Tuzcu articulated that Türkiye will persist in its engagement in the revitalization of Azerbaijani territories that have been liberated, and as he mentioned, the support Turkish companies provide in this matter is not limited to trade and economic activities.

“This is also a responsibility for us. We'll do everything we can as a brotherly state and nation,” he said.

