Algeria expels multiple French diplomats amid rising tensions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14.​ The Algerian government has made the decision to expel 12 French diplomats from the country, the French Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jean-Noël Barrot said, Trend reports.

“Algeria has requested our 12 employees to leave the country within 48 hours,” the minister said.

According to the information, the diplomats are administrative and diplomatic staff affiliated with the French Ministry of Interior. The Foreign Ministry announced that Algeria was expelling the diplomats in response to France's detention of three Algerian nationals suspected of breaking the law on its territory. According to the data, the individuals were detained on April 11.

Barrot warned that Algeria's actions would not go unanswered.

