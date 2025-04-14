Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan, Qatar explore new opportunities for healthcare co-op (PHOTO)

Society Materials 14 April 2025 12:46 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan, Qatar explore new opportunities for healthcare co-op (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14.​ The Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan hosted a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to Azerbaijan Mohammed Hamad Saad Al Fuhaid Al Hajri, Trend reports citing the ministry.

Health Minister Teymur Musayev welcomed the guests and highlighted the successful development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Qatar. He emphasized the significant role of high-level mutual visits in expanding ties between the two countries.

During his speech, Musayev also pointed out the vast potential for further collaboration between Azerbaijan and Qatar in the field of healthcare.

He stated that there are favorable conditions for exchanging modern methodologies and scientific-practical information regarding continuous professional development for medical specialists.

In conclusion, Minister Musayev expressed hope for continued fruitful cooperation between the two nations in the healthcare sector.

