BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14.​ In January-March, approximately 3 billion cubic meters of gas were exported to Europe, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov wrote on X, Trend reports.

"In January-March, approximately 3 billion cubic meters of gas were exported to Europe, 2.3 billion cubic meters to Türkiye, and 0.7 billion cubic meters to Georgia. During this period, 1.4 billion cubic meters of gas were transported to Türkiye via TANAP," the post read.