Iran offers green light for U.S. investors to tap its market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14.​ There are no obstacles to US investors and citizens participating in Iran's economic activities, said Esmail Baghaei, the Spokesperson for Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trend reports.

Speaking today at a press conference in Tehran, Baghaei emphasized that Iran has never imposed restrictions on investment and economic cooperation with other parties.

The Spokesperson also noted that, in fact, the stringent laws imposed by the U.S. have created barriers for its citizens in engaging with Iran economically. He added that the U.S. side must make decisions regarding this issue.

On April 12, indirect talks between Iran and the US on Iran’s nuclear program were held in Muscat, Oman. The discussions, led by Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and the US Special Representative for Middle East Affairs, Steve Winkoff, were described as constructive and based on mutual respect. The next round of talks is scheduled for April 19.

