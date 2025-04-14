IAEA Director General set to visit Iran's Tehran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14.​ International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi will visit Tehran this week, the spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Esmail Baghaei, said during a press conference in Tehran, Trend reports.

According to Baghaei, an agreement has been reached for Grossi's visit to Tehran, and the details of the visit, the agenda, and meetings are currently being finalized.

The Spokesperson also noted that decisions regarding several logistical matters for the visit will be made in the coming days.

By the end of 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to pursue a strategic plan in the nuclear sector to counter the sanctions, leading to a suspension of additional steps and the Additional Protocol as per the nuclear agreement.

Consequently, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) faced a reduction in monitoring capabilities by 20–30 percent.

Iran has officially affirmed that its strategy is not to pursue the development of an atomic bomb and that it does not support the production of weapons of mass destruction.

On March 3, Rafael Grossi, Director-General of the IAEA, mentioned during the IAEA Board of Governors' meeting that Iran has increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to 60 percent purity by 93 kilograms, from 182 kilograms to 275 kilograms, compared to the previous quarter. Iran remains the only non-nuclear weapon state to enrich uranium to this level, raising significant concerns.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel