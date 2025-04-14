Kyrgyzstan hands diplomatic note to Russia over mass detentions in Moscow

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 14. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan has officially delivered a diplomatic note to the Russian side in response to the mass detention of Kyrgyz citizens at the "Bodrost" bathhouse in Moscow on April 11, 2025, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz MFA.

The note was handed over during a meeting between Deputy Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Almaz Imangaziev and Russian Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Sergey Vakunov.

The Kyrgyz side requested detailed information regarding the grounds for the operation conducted by Russian law enforcement authorities, particularly the use of force against Kyrgyz nationals. The note also called for appropriate measures to be taken against Moscow law enforcement personnel, should the use of force be found unjustified.

Kyrgyzstan urged the Russian side to take effective steps to safeguard the rights of Kyrgyz citizens and prevent similar incidents in the future, emphasizing that such actions risk undermining the allied and strategic partnership between the two countries.