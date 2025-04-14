Kazakhstan, Pakistan explore new avenues for economic and diplomatic ties

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 14. Alibek Bakayev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, met with Nauman Bashir Bhatti, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Trend reports via Kazakhstan’s MFA.

In the course of the meeting, the sides discussed in detail the current state and prospects of the Kazakh-Pakistani partnership. They also exchanged views on key international issues.

"Attention was focused on the schedule for upcoming bilateral visits and events at various levels this year. The positive momentum in high-level contacts was also noted," the information notes.

The Ministry also highlighted the importance of the upcoming meeting of the Kazakh-Pakistani Intergovernmental Commission on Trade-Economic, Scientific-Technical, and Cultural Cooperation, which is expected to advance the partnership across all areas of bilateral cooperation.

Both sides emphasized the need to further strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation in energy, trade, economic, and transit sectors.

In recent years, trade between Kazakhstan and Pakistan has shown steady growth. By the end of 2024, trade volume is expected to double compared to the previous year, reaching around $100 million.