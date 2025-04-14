Azerbaijan, UN strengthen ties in various aspects of cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14.​ Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Jeyhun Bayramov, met with the United Nations (UN) Under-Secretary-General for the Rule of Law and Security Institutions, Aleksandr Zuev, on April 14, 2025, Trend reports via the MFA.

The meeting encompassed a range of topics regarding Azerbaijan's collaboration with the UN, alongside pertinent regional and global matters.

The long-standing mutually beneficial collaboration between Azerbaijan and the UN since the country's membership in the organization was highlighted, along with Azerbaijan's active participation in the UN's activities and its contributions to the UN's peacekeeping operations. Future perspectives in this regard were also considered.

The meeting also acknowledged the well-established cooperation with the UN in organizing the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), held under Azerbaijan's presidency. The importance of significant decisions made during the session, including the adoption of the Baku Financial Goal, was emphasized.

The discussions also underscored the importance of collaboration and support in combating the threat of landmines, which endanger the lives and health of citizens, hinder their dignified return to their homeland, and pose risks to the country's peace and reconstruction efforts. The significance of humanitarian mine clearance efforts was also emphasized.

Furthermore, various topics of shared relevance were deliberated upon during the meeting.

