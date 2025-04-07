Uzbekistan's Tashkent hosts fourth NAM Parliamentary Network conference

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7.​ Uzbekistan’s capital, Tashkent, hosted the 4th Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network (NAM PN) on Sunday under the theme “Commemorating 70 Years of the Bandung Spirit: The Role of Parliaments in Upholding the Bandung Principles,” Trend reports.

Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova attended the event.

In her address, Speaker Gafarova described the convening of the 4th NAM PN Conference, coinciding with the 70th anniversary of the Bandung Declaration, as a milestone occasion. She emphasized that the Bandung principles have retained their relevance over the years and should continue to serve as a guiding framework for addressing current global challenges.

The Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker also highlighted Azerbaijan’s steadfast commitment to the Bandung principles and its role in integrating them into the activities of the NAM. She further noted the promising prospects for expanding the NAM PN and enhancing parliamentary cooperation.

Other speakers included Tulia Ackson, President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU); Martin Chungong, IPU Secretary General; Tanzila Narbayeva, Speaker of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan; Numan Kurtulmuş, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye; Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan; Natalya Kochanova, Speaker of the Republic Council of the National Assembly of Belarus; Hanafy Ali Gebaly, Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Parliament of Egypt; Sidi Mohamed Ould Errachid, Speaker of the House of Councillors of Morocco; Dev Raj Ghimire, Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Federal Parliament of Nepal; and Abdul Raheem Abdulla, Speaker of the People's Majlis of Maldives.

The speakers emphasized the importance of upholding the Bandung principles in modern international relations and praised the establishment and institutional development of the NAM Parliamentary Network during Azerbaijan’s NAM Chairmanship, expressing their gratitude to Azerbaijan.

The conference continued with discussions and the adoption of several agenda items, including the re-election of Sahiba Gafarova as Chairperson of the NAM PN for another three-year term.

The event concluded with the adoption of the Tashkent Declaration, which included provisions on further strengthening the institutional framework of the NAM PN, ensuring the effective operation of the Bureau and standing committees, and continuing consultations on establishing the NAM PN headquarters. The declaration also expressed support for the Baku Climate Unity Pact, the key outcomes of the COP29 Conference, and the right to peaceful, safe, and dignified return of forcibly displaced people in NAM member states, including the Western Azerbaijan community.

