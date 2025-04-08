Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 8 April 2025 10:57 (UTC +04:00)
Iran identifies officials to lead talks with U.S. in diplomatic effort
Photo: Iran MFA

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8.​ The officials who will lead the discussions between Iran and the US will be Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on the Iranian side, and US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff on the US side, Araghchi told reporters, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the talks between Iran and the US will be held in Oman on April 12.

US President Donald Trump stated that talks between Iran and the US will be held directly, but Araghchi noted that these talks will be held in an indirect format.

