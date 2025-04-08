Canadian expert praises Azerbaijan's green policy

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, April 8.​ Azerbaijan's green policy is a rational step in the context of international incentives, said Robert Cutler, an expert in energy security and geo-economics, as well as a senior research fellow at the Canadian Institute of Energy Studies and the Canadian Institute of Global Affairs told Trend.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 7th ADA University Policy Forum in Khankendi, Cutler emphasized that with its rich potential in solar and wind energy, Azerbaijan is strategically positioning itself by leveraging global paradigms and aligning with prevailing incentives.

"Azerbaijan's green policy is clear. The country possesses significant resources in solar and wind energy. While it continues to produce oil and gas to meet market demands, it also takes into account the needs of the international energy community and the European Union," Cutler said.

He added that, despite their higher costs and lower energy output, wind and solar energy are essential elements of Azerbaijan’s rational policy. The country benefits from incentives not only on the international stage but also within the context of domestic consumption, making this strategy a logical and necessary step in the current global landscape.

Cutler also shone a light on the importance of hosting the inaugural international conference at ADA University, which gathered more than 80 participants under one roof.

"This is an important step in Azerbaijan's public diplomacy, and it is worth noting that this event is the largest conference hosted by ADA," the expert concluded.

