Iran interested in further developing relations with Azerbaijan across all sectors - Farzaneh Sadegh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. Iran is interested in further developing relations with Azerbaijan across all sectors, Farzaneh Sadegh, Minister of Roads and Urban Development of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Co-Chair of the Azerbaijan-Iran Intergovernmental Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation, said April 8 during a meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Baku, Trend reports.

Emphasizing Iran's interest in further developing relations with Azerbaijan across all sectors, Farzaneh Sadegh highlighted the shared historical, cultural, religious, and kinship bonds between the two nations.

She also underscored the importance of holding the Intergovernmental Joint Commission meeting ahead of the planned visit of the President of Iran to Azerbaijan to discuss key issues on the agenda.