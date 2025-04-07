Kazakhstan and Belgium pledge continued collaboration in financial sector

Photo: Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 7. Today in Brussels, Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Madi Takiyev, met with Federal Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance and Pension Provision of the Kingdom of Belgium, Jan Jambon, Trend reports.

In the course of the meeting, Minister Takiyev congratulated Jambon on his recent appointment to the high-ranking government position and expressed confidence that their collaboration would successfully strengthen financial ties between the two nations.

Minister Takiyev highlighted Kazakhstan's interest in expanding mutually beneficial partnerships and increasing trade volumes between the nations.

Both sides agreed to continue their bilateral cooperation and to sign a Memorandum of Understanding between their respective Ministries of Finance.

The "Kazakhstan-Belgium" Business Council was founded to enhance commercial relations between the two nations. The accord for its establishment was executed on May 17, 2023, between the Kazakhstan Foreign Trade Chamber and the "BeNeLux" Chamber of Commerce in Almaty, in the presence of the ambassadors from both nations and members of their legislative bodies.

