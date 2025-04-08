Israel hosts event dedicated to 140th anniversaries of Uzeyir Hajibayli and Muslim Magomayev (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8.​ A special event dedicated to the 140th anniversaries of the birth of Uzeyir Hajibeyli, the founder of the Azerbaijani composer's school, musicologist, composer, and scholar, and the renowned composer and conductor Muslim Magomayev, was held in the city of Afula, Israel, Trend reports via the State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

The event was organized with the support of the Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Israel and the Absorption Department of the Afula Municipality.

The anniversary celebration, held at the Azerbaijani Cultural Center, began with an introduction to Azerbaijan's ancient musical genre, mugham. World-renowned Russian musicologist and artistic director of the "Russian Patterns" Moscow Region Philharmonic State Academic Orchestra, Ilya Yakovlevich Reybarkh, delivered a two-hour lecture. He explained that mugham is an original folk music genre preserved in Azerbaijan. Ilya Reybarkh emphasized that mugham forms the foundation of Azerbaijan's national music, including its opera, and is an essential part of the nation's spiritual and cultural values. Following the lecture, audio recordings of mugham performances by famous Azerbaijani mugham singers, who played a significant role in the development of the art, were presented.

Ilya Reybarkh also spoke about the exceptional contribution of Uzeyir Hajibeyli and Muslim Magomayev to the development of Azerbaijani national music culture. He provided information about other world-famous Azerbaijani composers, such as Gara Garayev, Fikret Amirov, Arif Malikov, and Niyazi, noting that their works continue to be performed on global stages. Reybakh also honored the legacy of Muslim Magomayev, the famous vocal performer and People's Artist of Azerbaijan and the USSR, highlighting the intriguing fact that Magomayev's grandson, the renowned singer Muslim Magomayev, shares the same name as his great-grandfather.

The literary-musical evening featured excerpts from famous classical Azerbaijani works such as Leyli and Majnun, On Lightning Paths, One Thousand and One Nights, and The Legend of Love, as well as the overture from the opera Koroglu.

