Azerbaijani speaker highlights Parliamentary Network's role in NAM chairmanship success

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7.​ The initiatives of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, as the Chair of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) have played a crucial role in strengthening solidarity, mutual support, and multifaceted cooperation among the Movement's members, as well as in its institutional development, said the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, Trend reports.

In her speech at the fourth conference of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network in Tashkent, Uzbekistan’s capital, Gafarova reminded the audience that at the 18th NAM Summit in Baku in 2019, President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that Azerbaijan’s chairmanship would prioritize and base its actions on the Bandung Principles, steadfastly advocate for justice and international law, and work towards further enhancing the role and authority of the Movement.

The Speaker also highlighted that the creation of the Parliamentary Network was one of the key accomplishments of Azerbaijan's chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement.

