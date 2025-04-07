Uzbekistan, Pakistan discuss advancing construction of Trans-Afghan corridor

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 7. Uzbekistan and Pakistan discussed advancing the construction of the Trans-Afghan corridor, Trend reports.

The news follows a meeting between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and a delegation from Pakistan, led by Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani.

During the meeting, the sides highlighted the growing dynamics of Uzbek-Pakistani relations, marked by an increase in mutual trade volumes, the establishment of more joint ventures, and the rise in the frequency of direct flights. Additionally, business forums and exhibitions involving prominent companies from both countries are being regularly held.

Special attention was given to strengthening the role of parliaments in ensuring the effective implementation of agreements made during the recent historic high-level visit to Uzbekistan.

The importance of accelerating priority projects in the areas of trade, investment, and transport was emphasized. Additionally, the need for expanding interregional cooperation and humanitarian exchanges was highlighted.

The administrations of Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan signed a road map for the building of the Termez-Mazar-I-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar railway in February 2021.

According to the calculations of the participants in the project, with a preliminary cost of about $5 billion, the new transport corridor with a transit potential of up to 20 million tons of cargo should connect the countries of Europe, Russia, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, and further the states of Southeast Asia.

