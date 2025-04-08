Ukraine’s Zelenskyy appoints ambassador to Kazakhstan

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkmenistan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 8. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed the country's ambassador to Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

According to a decree published on the official website of the President of Ukraine, the new ambassador is Viktor Maiko, the former ambassador to Turkmenistan.

"To appoint Viktor Anatolyevich Maiko as Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of Kazakhstan," the decree reads.

The post of Ukraine's ambassador to Kazakhstan had been vacant since October 2022, since former ambassador Petro Vrublevsky left it.