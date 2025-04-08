Azerbaijan's Baku to invest significantly in new park dev't in city center

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8.​ A new park will be created in the center of Azerbaijan's Baku, spanning an area of 12 hectares from 28 May Street to The Ritz-Carlton Baku hotel in the Nasimi district, Trend reports.

The Baku City Executive Power has already initiated the relevant work, with the "Baku City Major Construction and Repair" Limited Liability Company (LLC) overseeing the project.

The company is currently in the process of selecting a contractor to develop the project’s design and cost estimate documents.

In addition, the LLC has confirmed it is prepared to allocate 2.4 million manat ($1.4 million) for the construction of the new recreational park.

