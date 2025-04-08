Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan, Pakistan engage in talks on new investment projects

8 April 2025
Azerbaijan, Pakistan engage in talks on new investment projects
Photo: Mikayil Jabbarov / X

Evez Hasanov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. The Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, Mikayil Jabbarov, met with the national coordinator of Pakistan's Council for Promotion of Private Investments, Lieutenant General Sarfaraz Ahmad, the publication of the minister on X said, Trend reports.

'' During our visit to Pakistan, we held a meeting with Lieutenant General Sarfaraz Ahmad, National Coordinator of Pakistan’s Special Investment Facilitation Council. We exchanged views on diversifying the business partnership between our countries, strengthening ties between our business communities, implementing new investment projects in energy, infrastructure, mining, and other sectors, as well as exploring opportunities to increase bilateral investment,'' the publication reads.

