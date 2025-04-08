Azerbaijan, Pakistan focus on expanding energy ties in recent negotiations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8.​ The Minister of Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, has met with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, the publication of the minister on X said, Trend reports.

“During our visit to Pakistan, we were pleased to meet with the Deputy Prime Minister of this country, Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar. We discussed issues on the agenda of joint activities of our countries in the economic sphere, projects providing for stimulation of mutual investments, energy cooperation, and strengthening trade ties,” the publication reads.