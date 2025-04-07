Azerbaijani MPs set to participate in PABSEC meeting in Romania

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7.​ Eldar Guliyev, Chairman of the Audit Commission of the Azerbaijani Parliament and Head of Azerbaijan’s Delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC), along with MP Sabina Salmanova, will visit Bucharest, Romania, on April 8, the parliamentary press service told Trend.

During the visit, the parliamentarians will participate in the 64th session of the PABSEC Committee on Economic Policy and Development, where they will express their views on the issues being discussed.

The visit will conclude on April 10.

