Azerbaijani, Israeli companies weigh up motor and railway transport cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. Azerbaijan discussed the issues of deepening strategic cooperation in the field of motor and railway transport, as well as in the fields of cybersecurity, digital resilience, and artificial intelligence, with the Israeli ICL Group and Elbit Systems companies, the Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev said on Facebook, Trend reports.

"We convened with the executive teams of the aforementioned enterprises. We engaged in a dialogue regarding the synergies of collaboration in the domains of automotive and rail transport with stakeholders from ICL Group.



During the convening, perspectives were articulated, particularly regarding the potential engagement of the enterprise in the operationalization of logistics within the context of the Central Corridor initiative.

The engagement with stakeholders from Elbit Systems concentrated on the enhancement of strategic synergies in the domains of cybersecurity, digital resilience, and artificial intelligence. The potential for the establishment of centers of excellence and the implementation of training initiatives within our nation was also evaluated," the minister added.

