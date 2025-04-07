Azerbaijan raises Constitutional Court judge age restriction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a law on amendments to the country's law "On the Constitutional Court," Trend reports.

The document states that the age cap for judges of the Constitutional Court has been raised from 70 to 75, giving them a bit more time in the saddle.

A judge of the Constitutional Court who has reached the age of 75 persists in executing his responsibilities until a successor is designated, albeit for a duration not surpassing six months.

