TES VSETIN keen to stretch out to Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. Czech TES VSETIN company is interested in expanding its operations in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, the company’s Business Development Director Stanislav Novotný told Trend.

Initially, he delivered a succinct synopsis of the enterprise, subsequently delving into prospective synergies and collaborative avenues.

"I represent a Czech company that manufactures electric motors. The company has expanded globally over the past eight years. It's also a supplier of specialized electric motors.

We prefer to cooperate with Azerbaijan in the South Caucasus region, as Azerbaijan is a country rich in natural resources.

We would like to expand our operations not only in Azerbaijan but also in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, seeking new opportunities. Having a center close to customers in this region would make cooperation much easier," emphasized the company official.

TES VSETIN is globally recognized for the production of efficient and reliable motors, generators, electrical components, and automation solutions.

