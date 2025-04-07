Azerbaijan Railways presents updated data on Barda-Aghdam railway project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7.​ Azerbaijan Railways CJSC continues its work on the design and construction of the Barda-Aghdam railway line, the CJSC told Trend.

The company reported that the length of the Barda-Aghdam railway line along the axis is 47.1 kilometers, while the total length, including side tracks, is around 58 kilometers.

“As part of the project, the construction of 130 engineering structures, five stations (Barda, Kocharli, Tazakand, Garvend, and Aghdam), and 34 railway crossings is planned.

Demining work has been completed on a section of the railway line that is 60 meters wide. Construction of artificial engineering structures for the project has been fully completed,” the CJSC said.

The design and construction works of the Barda-Aghdam railway line, except for the Aghdam station complex and Garvend station, are 95 percent completed. The design of the Aghdam station complex has been finished, while construction work is ongoing.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel