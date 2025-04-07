Iran's minister of roads and urban development set to visit Azerbaijan's Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7.​ The Minister of Roads and Urban Development of Iran and Co-Chair of the Iran-Azerbaijan Intergovernmental Joint Economic Commission, Farzaneh Sadegh, will visit Azerbaijan for a three-day trip, Amin Taraffo, an advisor to the Iranian Minister, told reporters, Trend reports.

The visit is taking place at the invitation of Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister and Co-Chair of the Azerbaijan-Iran Intergovernmental Joint State Commission, Shahin Mustafayev.

In the course of the visit, the Iranian Minister will be accompanied by representatives of several state organizations. Discussions will also be held as part of the upcoming visit of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Azerbaijan.

Taraffo noted that the visit will focus on reviewing the current status of joint projects between the two countries, including those related to transportation, customs, water and energy, oil and gas, preferential trade, and more. Negotiations will be held to address potential obstacles and remove any barriers to these projects.

"The Iranian minister's visit will also provide an opportunity to familiarize both countries with their joint border projects and regulate new agreements related to transportation and border cooperation," he added.

