Masdar advances strategic research to scale up wind power potential in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. Masdar continues research on capacity expansion in the field of offshore wind power plants in Azerbaijan, Country Manager at Masdar Azerbaijan LLC Murad Sadikhov said during an event titled "Innovative Pathways to a Greener Future: Renewable Energy and Emission Reduction" at ADA University, Trend reports.

"We continue to conduct studies for additional capacity in the areas of offshore wind power plants, green hydrogen, and battery storage. One of our subsidiaries has conducted an integrated study in Nakhchivan on grid and battery storage," he stressed.

He noted that several studies have also been conducted to assess the potential impact of increasing the share of renewable energy in the country's overall energy balance.

Sadikhov added that Masdar is implementing three projects in Azerbaijan: the 445 MW Bilasuvar solar power plant, the 315 MW Neftchala solar power plant, and the 240 MW Absheron-Garadagh wind power plant.

