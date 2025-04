BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8.​ Mammadbaghir Aliyev has been awarded the "Sharaf" order, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, Mammadbaghir Aliyev is awarded the "Sharaf" order for his great services in the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Russia and for his long-term fruitful public activity.