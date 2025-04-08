Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Iran releases currency exchange rates for April 8

Business Materials 8 April 2025 11:06 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for April 8

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on April 8, Trend reports via the CBI.

By the bank's currency exchange yardstick, three currencies grew and 41 decreased in value compared to April 7.

As for CBI, $1 equals 566,248 rials, and one euro is 618,106 rials, while on April 7, one euro was 621,464 rials.

Currency

Rial on April 8

Rial on April 7

1 US dollar

USD

566,248

567,209

1 British pound

GBP

720,712

732,395

1 Swiss franc

CHF

658,564

658,319

1 Swedish króna

SEK

56,170

56,681

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

51,432

52,676

1 Danish krone

DKK

82,798

83,280

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,589

6,633

1 UAE Dirham

AED

154,186

154,448

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,839,283

1,842,756

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

201,706

202,326

100 Japanese yens

JPY

382,794

385,671

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

72,881

72,958

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,470,835

1,473,278

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

398,058

398,861

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

313,563

317,377

1 South African rand

ZAR

28,924

29,709

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,900

14,930

1 Russian ruble

RUB

6,572

6,712

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

155,563

155,827

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,157

43,288

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

338,802

343,415

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

150,999

151,256

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,505,979

1,508,535

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

418,798

421,428

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

464,717

465,740

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,085

19,200

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

270

270

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

411,645

414,386

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

114,763

117,314

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

77,453

77,900

100 Thai baht

THB

1,628,648

1,652,392

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

126,429

127,843

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

385,073

388,645

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

798,657

800,013

1 euro

EUR

618,106

621,464

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

108,676

111,310

1 Georgian lari

GEL

205,741

205,689

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

33,600

34,243

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

7,906

7,921

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

173,112

173,169

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

333,056

333,652

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

987,691

988,031

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

52,085

52,063

1 Turkmen

TMT

161,864

162,180

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

7,855

7,948

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 771,578 rials and $1 costs 706,843 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 750,562 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 687,591 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.02–1.05 million rials, while one euro is worth about 1.12–1.15 million rials.

