Iran releases currency exchange rates for April 8

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on April 8, Trend reports via the CBI.

By the bank's currency exchange yardstick, three currencies grew and 41 decreased in value compared to April 7.

As for CBI, $1 equals 566,248 rials, and one euro is 618,106 rials, while on April 7, one euro was 621,464 rials.

Currency Rial on April 8 Rial on April 7 1 US dollar USD 566,248 567,209 1 British pound GBP 720,712 732,395 1 Swiss franc CHF 658,564 658,319 1 Swedish króna SEK 56,170 56,681 1 Norwegian krone NOK 51,432 52,676 1 Danish krone DKK 82,798 83,280 1 Indian rupee INR 6,589 6,633 1 UAE Dirham AED 154,186 154,448 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,839,283 1,842,756 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 201,706 202,326 100 Japanese yens JPY 382,794 385,671 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 72,881 72,958 1 Omani rial OMR 1,470,835 1,473,278 1 Canadian dollar CAD 398,058 398,861 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 313,563 317,377 1 South African rand ZAR 28,924 29,709 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,900 14,930 1 Russian ruble RUB 6,572 6,712 1 Qatari riyal QAR 155,563 155,827 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,157 43,288 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 338,802 343,415 1 Saudi riyal SAR 150,999 151,256 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,505,979 1,508,535 1 Singapore dollar SGD 418,798 421,428 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 464,717 465,740 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,085 19,200 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 270 270 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 411,645 414,386 1 Libyan dinar LYD 114,763 117,314 1 Chinese yuan CNY 77,453 77,900 100 Thai baht THB 1,628,648 1,652,392 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 126,429 127,843 1,000 South Korean won KRW 385,073 388,645 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 798,657 800,013 1 euro EUR 618,106 621,464 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 108,676 111,310 1 Georgian lari GEL 205,741 205,689 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 33,600 34,243 1 Afghan afghani AFN 7,906 7,921 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 173,112 173,169 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 333,056 333,652 100 Philippine pesos PHP 987,691 988,031 1 Tajik somoni TJS 52,085 52,063 1 Turkmen TMT 161,864 162,180 Venezuelan bolívar VES 7,855 7,948

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 771,578 rials and $1 costs 706,843 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 750,562 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 687,591 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.02–1.05 million rials, while one euro is worth about 1.12–1.15 million rials.

