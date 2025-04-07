BSTDB extends credit line to boost green & inclusive financing in Moldova

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. The Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) has extended a $3 million credit line to Moldovan microfinance institution Express Leasing and Microcredit SRL, aiming to support micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), green initiatives, and gender equality in business, Trend reports via the Bank.

Reportedly, the financing package, which combines micro and SME lending with dedicated components for environmental sustainability and women’s empowerment, will strengthen Moldova’s small business sector and contribute to the country’s broader climate and social development goals.

“This facility to Express Leasing comprises three key pillars, each designed to promote sustainable market development—a central priority in BSTDB’s operational strategy,” said Serhat Köksal, President of BSTDB. “By financing green projects and women-led businesses, we are helping Moldova build a more resilient, low-carbon, and inclusive economy.”

A portion of the credit line will specifically target women entrepreneurs, supporting inclusive economic growth and expanding access to finance for women-led enterprises.

Sergiu Roșca, Executive Director of Express Leasing, welcomed the partnership: “We are honored to deepen our collaboration with BSTDB. This credit line will allow us to reach more entrepreneurs—especially women and those focused on sustainability—while continuing to strengthen Moldova’s SME sector, which is the backbone of our economy.”