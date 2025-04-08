GSMA new director general to deliver inaugural keynote at M360 Eurasia 2025

The GSMA has confirmed that its newly appointed Director General, Vivek Badrinath, will deliver his inaugural keynote address in his new role at this year’s M360 Eurasia. This year’s edition will take place for the first time in Uzbekistan on 21- 22 May 2025, at the InterContinental Tashkent.

M360 Eurasia will be held in partnership with Host Sponsor Beeline Uzbekistan, a subsidiary of VEON, and the Ministry of Digital Technologies of the Republic of Uzbekistan. This year’s edition will bring together global and regional leaders to shape the future of connectivity across Eurasia. This event will spotlight the policies, investments, and partnerships needed to accelerate digital transformation in the region. Through high-level discussions on cutting-edge mobile technologies — from 5G to AI — and strategic insights into talent development, M360 Eurasia 2025 will explore pathways to unlock economic potential, foster resilience, and drive a new wave of innovation across the region.

Vivek Badrinath, Director General of GSMA, said, “I am looking forward to engaging with key stakeholders to help shape the region’s digital future. M360 Eurasia 2025 presents an exciting opportunity to foster collaboration and innovation in one of the most dynamic and rapidly evolving digital landscapes. As we convene industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators in Tashkent for the first time, we help drive the future of connectivity across Eurasia. This event will serve as a catalyst for transformative discussions, paving the way for new partnerships and advancements in mobile technology, AI, and digital infrastructure."

H.E. Sherzod Shermatov, Minister of Digital Technologies of the Republic of Uzbekistan, emphasised the significance of the event, saying, "M360 Eurasia 2025 is a pivotal moment for Uzbekistan and the wider region. As we welcome global leaders and innovators to Tashkent, this event highlights our commitment to fostering digital transformation and positioning Uzbekistan as a hub for technological advancement. We are proud to partner with the GSMA to showcase our country’s digital ambitions and drive forward new opportunities for growth, collaboration, and sustainable development across Eurasia.”

Kaan Terzioglu, Beeline Uzbekistan Chairman and VEON Group CEO, added, "Beeline Uzbekistan is honoured to be part of M360 Eurasia 2025, an event that aligns with our mission to accelerate the digitalisation of Uzbekistan and the wider region. The dynamic mobile ecosystem in this part of the world holds immense potential, and through our partnership with the GSMA, we aim to contribute to driving innovation, fostering cross-industry collaboration, and enabling greater access to digital services that will shape the future of connectivity."

The event will cover key topics such as the evolution of AI, sustainable approaches to connected devices, unlocking the region’s digital potential, cross-industry investment, disruptive network transformation, and data as the backbone of next-gen connectivity. There will also be a focus on cross-platform collaboration for customer acquisition and retention, along with strategies for securing the ultra-connected world through cybersecurity.

M360 Series: Regional Focus, Global Impact

The GSMA’s M360 series brings together the regional mobile ecosystem to drive innovation, address challenges, and create a foundation for sustainable business environments and societal change. The events provide a platform for thought leaders and industry experts to share insights, network, and discuss the future of mobile technology.

For more information and to register, please visit our website