Azerbaijani, Israeli FMs meet at UAE's MEAD conference

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8.​ Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel Gideon Sa'ar during his visit to the UAE, the publication of the Israeli Minister on X said, Trend reports.

“I had a wonderful meeting with my friend Jeyhun Bayramov. The Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan participated in the MEAD conference in Abu Dhabi, which discussed a wide range of issues. Relations with Azerbaijan are expanding and include strategic, diplomatic, economic, energy, and other aspects. We will continue to build and strengthen them!” the post reads.