NAM Parliamentary Network, Organization for Tolerance and Peace sign MoU in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. ​A meeting was held with Ahmed Al-Jarwan, President of the Organization of Tolerance and Peace, on 7 April in the course of the working visit of the parliamentary delegation headed by Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament and Chairwoman of the Non-Aligned Movement's Parliamentary Network Sahiba Gafarova to Uzbekistan, the parliament’s Press and Public Relations Department told Trend.

The meeting saw the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Non-Aligned Movement's Parliamentary Network and the Organization of Tolerance and Peace.

Highlighting the pivotal nature of the document, Gafarova articulated that the memorandum would facilitate the enhancement of synergies between the Non-Aligned Movement's Parliamentary Network and the Organization of Tolerance and Peace.

