First regional side event of INMerge Innovation Summit, organized by PASHA Holding, successfully held in Georgia (PHOTO)

The first regional side event of the INMerge Innovation Summit, organized by PASHA Holding, was successfully held in Georgia.

With the support of PASHA Bank Georgia, the first regional side event of the INMerge Innovation Summit, organized by PASHA Holding, was successfully concluded in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia. The event brought together over 150 participants, including leading entrepreneurs, investors, and ecosystem stakeholders, creating an engaging environment for discussions on corporate innovation, startup development, and investment opportunities.

One of the highlights of the event was the panel discussion on “Innovation for Business Growth – Bridging Corporate Strategy and Ecosystem Dynamics”. Moderated by Maka Gvritishvili - Head of the Business Development Department at PASHA Bank Georgia, the discussion featured esteemed experts, including Pedro Santos Vieira - Partner at 500 Global, Iro Tsagareishvili - Managing Director at AXEL – Georgian Business Angel Network, Nino Chedia - Managing Director at United Payment Georgia, Zviad Tsotskolauri - CEO at Signify, and Lika Merabishvili - Regional Director for the Caucasus at StrategEast. The panel explored the role of innovation in business growth and emphasized the importance of building stronger connections between corporate strategies and the startup ecosystem.

Another key highlight was the INbattle startup competition, designed to showcase Georgia’s most promising startups. Over 50 startups applied for the competition, generating great interest. Following a thorough selection process, 10 startups were chosen to present their solutions to the jury, with one winning startup selected as a result.

Following the successful event, PASHA Holding is committed to transforming the INMerge Innovation Summit into a truly regional platform, with upcoming events planned for Turkey, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and other countries.

It's worth mentioning that the INMerge Innovation Summit will be held in Baku in September, with further details about the event to be shared soon.

For more information about the event, please visit www.inmerge.az.