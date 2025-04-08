Azerbaijan announces employment targets in its Karabakh region by 2030

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, April 8. Nearly 150,000 jobs will be created in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region by 2030, the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts, Emin Huseynov, said at the 7th ADA University Policy Forum in Khankendi city of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The jobs are expected to cover a wide range of sectors as part of a comprehensive approach to the region’s recovery and economic diversification.

“The government plans to employ 20,000-25,000 people in the public sector, including administration, education, and healthcare.

Agriculture is expected to provide employment for 15,000-17,000 people, which will help revive traditional farming and livestock farming in the region,” Huseynov said.

The facilitation of entrepreneurial ventures and the bolstering of local enterprises is projected to generate an estimated 10,000 to 11,500 employment opportunities.

He further articulated that the Aghdam Industrial Park, a premier development zone, is projected to generate approximately 5,000 employment opportunities within the manufacturing and logistics domains.

Exploiting the region's mineral resources will generate 1,500 to 2,000 additional employment opportunities in the mining and associated sectors.

In alignment with strategic initiatives aimed at revitalizing cultural heritage assets and enhancing natural attractions, the tourism sector is projected to generate between 1,000 and 1,500 employment opportunities.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel