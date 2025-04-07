Arayik Harutyunyan, Ruben Vardanyan, and I opposed integration of Armenian residents into Azerbaijani society - David Babayan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. During the ongoing trial at the Baku Military Court on April 7, defendant David Babayan admitted that he opposed the integration of Armenian residents who had lived in the formerly occupied territories into Azerbaijani society.

Describing integration as unfeasible, Babayan stated that other defendants—including Arayik Harutyunyan, Ruben Vardanyan, and other so-called “officials” of the separatist regime—also rejected the idea.

“None of the ‘officials’ saw prospects for integration,” he added.

The trial of Armenian citizens accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes—including waging an aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war—along with terrorism, financing terrorism, violent seizure of power, and other serious offenses, is ongoing.