Kyrgyzstan, GGGI discuss co-op in clean energy, carbon reduction strategies

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 8. The Minister of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan, Bakyt Sydykov, and the Director-General of the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) of South Korea, Sang-Hyup Kim, discussed sustainable development during the International Conference "Central Asia Facing Global Climate Challenges: Consolidation for Common Prosperity" in Samarkand, Trend reports

During the meeting, the possibilities for expanding cooperation in key sectors such as clean energy, sustainable agriculture, regional development, and eco-friendly transportation were discussed.

Special attention was given to measures aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions, transitioning to renewable energy sources, and exploring carbon regulation mechanisms, which will help minimize climate risks and attract additional investments into the green economy.

The parties emphasized the strategic importance of the green agenda for Kyrgyzstan's economic development and highlighted the opening of the GGGI country office in Kyrgyzstan as a new milestone in the implementation of environmentally focused projects. This is expected to serve as a foundation for further initiatives aimed at the country’s ecological and economic prosperity.

The Minister also noted the importance of cooperation with GGGI in developing a strategy to reduce the carbon footprint and ensure sustainable economic growth. Both sides expressed their readiness for continued collaboration, knowledge exchange, and resource mobilization to implement joint environmental initiatives.