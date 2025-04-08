Restoration of Karabakh in Azerbaijan astonishes Italian Human Rights Federation president (Exclusive)

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, April 8. Restoration work in Karabakh is very impressive, President of the Italian Federation for Human Rights Antonio Stango said at the 7th ADA University Policy Forum in Khankendi city, Trend reports.

Stango mentioned that he has been keeping a close eye on the happenings in Karabakh for many years and has a keen interest in how the situation unfolds.

"It's important for me to come personally and see how the situation is changing," he said.

He asserts that it is essential to persist in the pursuit of stabilization and peace, which constitutes the primary goal for the entire area.



He also underscored the significance of the conference theme, focused on the challenges of the emerging international order.



Nevertheless, he asserts that it is premature to discuss the attained stability.

The analyst expressed hope that participation in such forums will help develop new ideas and approaches to establishing peace in the region.

"I was looking forward to the opportunity to take part in the events of the forum. I have previously been to other parts of Karabakh, but this is my first time in Khankendi. It is very interesting to see how the situation is developing here," Stango noted.

When it comes to the future of the region, Stango made it clear that a lot of heavy lifting is already underway in Karabakh.

He emphasized the criticality of executing infrastructural initiatives and strategizing to reintegrate populations into these locales, thereby facilitating employment opportunities and enhancing life trajectories.

"This is a huge job that requires not only the efforts of local authorities but also international cooperation. I know that Italian companies are also involved, which is an important step in the recovery of the region," he concluded.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel