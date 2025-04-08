US, Uzbekistan reaffirm commitment to strengthening bilateral ties

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 8. The US and Uzbekistan reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties, Trend reports.

The news follows a meeting between US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and Uzbekistan’s Deputy Chairman of the National Security Council Abdulaziz Kamilov.

The meeting, held in Washington, focused on advancing the US-Uzbekistan strategic partnership. The sides reiterated the US's support for Uzbekistan’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

Christopher Landau praised Uzbekistan’s efforts to boost cooperation in civil nuclear energy, critical minerals, and other key economic sectors.

He also appreciated Uzbekistan’s continued cooperation with the US on illegal immigration and counterterrorism.