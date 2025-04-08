Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Politics Materials 8 April 2025 14:35 (UTC +04:00)
Reciprocal visits by high-level delegations from both Azerbaijan and Iran provide valuable opportunity to further enhance bilateral cooperation - President Ilham Aliyev
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Ali Gasimov
Ali Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. The reciprocal visits by high-level delegations from both Azerbaijan and Iran provide a valuable opportunity to further enhance bilateral cooperation, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on April 8, receiving Minister of Roads and Urban Development of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Co-Chair of the Azerbaijan-Iran Intergovernmental Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation Farzaneh Sadegh, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev praised the recent intensive reciprocal visits by high-level delegations from both Azerbaijan and Iran, noting that these trips provide a valuable opportunity to strengthen the friendship between the two countries and further enhance bilateral cooperation.

The head of state commended the holding of a meeting of the Azerbaijan-Iran Intergovernmental Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation during Farzaneh Sadegh’s visit, emphasizing that the Commission’s agenda includes significant projects aimed at fostering collaboration in areas such as economics, trade, energy, and transportation.

