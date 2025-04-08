Azerbaijani MFA shares post on 33rd anniversary of Aghdaban massacre

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8.​ The pages of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan in social networks published a post dedicated to the 33rd anniversary of the Aghdaban massacre, one of the terrible crimes committed by Armenia against Azerbaijanis, Trend reports.

''Today marks 33 years since the Aghdaban massacre — one of the horrific crimes committed against Azerbaijanis by Armenia.

In 1992, the village of Aghdaban, which had 130 homes, was razed to the ground and completely destroyed by Armenian armed groups. A total of 779 residents were subjected to torture, and 67 people were brutally killed.

We solemnly remember the victims of the Aghdaban tragedy, which is yet another manifestation of the crimes committed by Armenia and armed forces under its auspices against the Azerbaijani people,'' the publication reads.