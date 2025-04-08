Iranian minister stresses importance of agreement with US

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8.​ The crucial issue in the ongoing negotiations between Iran and the US is ensuring the effectiveness of the talks, demonstrating seriousness from both sides, and showing the political will necessary to reach an agreement, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said at a press conference in Algeria, Trend reports.

According to Araghchi, the form of the negotiations, whether direct or indirect, is not the primary concern in terms of importance. Iran considers the negotiation format to be subject to various factors, which is why it has opted for indirect talks.

“The reason for this choice is that the U.S. tends to impose negotiations through pressure and threats, which is essentially dictating terms. Iran does not trust this method. Indirect discussions can guarantee a real and effective dialogue. Iran will proceed with this approach.

Indirect negotiations are not unusual in international relations. He pointed out that historically, countries have engaged in indirect talks, citing the current indirect negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, which are facilitated by the US, as an example. Both countries, for different reasons, do not want to meet face-to-face, and the discussions are being mediated by a third party," he said.

Araghchi also mentioned that Oman is serving as a mediator in the talks between Iran and the US Iran trusts Oman as a positive mediator based on its past experience and hopes for a diplomatic resolution with the serious will of both parties.

To note, US President Donald Trump has expressed that the negotiations between Iran and the US will be conducted directly. However, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi has stated that the discussions will take place indirectly through Oman on April 12.

