Azerbaijani parliament chair joins Assembly of Inter-Parliamentary Union discourse

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. Azerbaijani Parliament's Chairperson (Speaker) Sahiba Gafarova, continuing her working visit to Uzbekistan, has participated in debates at the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, themed "Parliamentary Activity for Social Development and Justice'', a source in the parliament told Trend.

According to the source, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev took the floor at the assembly session today.

The head of state spoke about the relevance of the topic under discussion, the role of legislative bodies in achieving social development goals, and the contribution of inter-parliamentary cooperation and international parliamentary organizations to addressing global challenges.

As part of her working visit to Uzbekistan, Gafarova has addressed the meeting of the Coordination Council of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly and presided over the fourth conference of the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement.

The parliament speaker has also held a number of meetings with heads of legislative bodies of other countries.

