JBB Provider seeks to join forces in wastewater treatment in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. We are looking for opportunities to cooperate in preparing technological, drinking, and irrigation water from polluted water in Azerbaijan, Radek Pečman, CEO of the Czech JBB Provider company, told Trend.

He mentioned that it's too early to talk about specific projects in Azerbaijan at the moment, adding that they have achieved great success in Central Europe.

"It's too early to tell you about any agreements with Azerbaijan right now, but we are definitely interested in promoting our opportunities in new markets. I have certain information about some government projects between the two countries.

The development of the Middle Corridor is of special importance for Europe's energy security. Up until a year ago, Czechia was getting all its gas from Russia. Now, we have stopped that. Not only I, but more than 90 percent of the population of Czechia is happy that we are now getting gas from Azerbaijan and other countries instead of Russia," the CEO emphasized.

The JBB Provider company facilitates the establishment of production technologies and local training alongside local production. The company, which has mobile water treatment systems, is also capable of producing technological, drinking, and irrigation water from any type of polluted water.

Additionally, the company is the exclusive representative of major European suppliers of complete hygienic solutions for the healthcare and education sectors.

